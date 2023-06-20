Franklin Co. man arrested for DUI, stabbing dog to death

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man was arrested on June 18 after he told police in Russellville he had stabbed his dog to death.

According to an official with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Prisco Hernandez was arrested after he drove to the Russellville Police Station while intoxicated to admit he stabbed his dog to death. Officers took Hernandez’s address, which is outside of city limits, and asked the sheriff’s office to do a welfare check.

When a deputy arrived at Hernandez’s home, he looked through a window and saw another man passed out inside with blood all over the place. The deputy knocked on the door and the man woke up and answered. He was visibly drunk, according to the deputy.

As they were speaking, the deputy spotted the injured dog which was still alive at the time. Animal control was called, but the dog died shortly after.

Deputies began investigating the scene and located a bloody kitchen knife they believe was used to kill the dog.

Authorities later spoke with Hernandez who admitted he was going to kill the dog and bury it at a cemetery. But he changed his mind and tried to save it by using an air compressor to give it oxygen.

Investigators don’t believe the man who was asleep in the home when deputies arrived was involved in the dog’s death.

The sheriff’s office charged Hernandez with aggravated cruelty to animals and first-degree cruelty to a dog. He was charged with DUI by Russellville police.

