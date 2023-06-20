Former Bessemer City High School star athlete fatally shot; community mourns tragic loss

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The community is in mourning following the tragic shooting and death of 21-year-old Rishard Densmore, a former star athlete at Bessemer City High School.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified Densmore as the victim of a homicide that occurred over the weekend. They stated that he sustained multiple gunshot wounds during a reported altercation.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. on Saturday on the 200 block of Harmony Drive in Bessemer.

Densmore, who previously served as the quarterback for Bessemer City High School, leaves behind a remarkable legacy within the local sports community. Video footage showcases his talent and dedication during his time on the football field.

Barry Wilson, one of Densmore’s former coaches, shared a heartfelt statement:

“He was a leader on the field from the quarterback position and as good as anyone to ever play the position in the history of the city of Bessemer. He was very coachable, was a great teammate with a charming personality, and a great smile. He will forever be spoken of among the best to ever play in the city of Bessemer.”

In a previous interview during the WBRC Sideline show in 2019, Densmore expressed his enthusiasm after a significant victory against McAdory. He spoke optimistically about the future, ”It feels good. We are finally going to change the culture. It’s over with now. We ended the streak. Now, it’s time to win the state championship.”

The untimely loss of this vibrant and promising young life has left the community devastated.

Efforts to reach out to Densmore’s family were unsuccessful at the time this article was written.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office had no new updates on the case, and no arrests had been made.

The tragedy has sparked an outpouring of grief and calls for justice within the community.

Authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting, aiming to bring closure and solace to Densmore’s grieving loved ones.

