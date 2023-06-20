LawCall
Fairfield community reacts to Western Hills mall shooting Friday.

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As deputies continue searching for suspects, Fairfield community members are processing the death of 16-year-old Kentrel Miller.

Miller was shot and killed at Western Hills Mall on Friday.

Deputies said Miller was approached by three males wearing masks as he was walking through the parking lot of the mall.

Fairfield residents say that what happened to Miller is very sad and that they are sick of seeing more and more young people die from gun violence.

Cora Moultry visits the Western Hills Mall every now and then; but now, she says that she is rethinking coming back.

My heart goes out to the family, because I have a son, I have brothers,” Moultry said. “We shouldn’t live like this; this is not the way God would want us to live on this earth.”

Moultry said, the community needs to come together and start respecting one another.

“Guns are not just for us to shoot one another, because of something you said, or something you don’t like, or something you did,” Moultry said. “We shouldn’t do that.”

Moultry is not the only one upset. Paul and Beverly Agee said, they wish more things could happen to make this violence stop.x

“Eventually they will get caught, all we can do right now is pray and hope that things get better,” Agee said.

Deputies say the suspects took off in a dark colored sedan.

No one is in custody.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you can call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

