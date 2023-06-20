Experts say Birmingham rent prices down from last year, up from month-to-month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rent prices are expensive both nationwide and in Birmingham. Though the latest numbers from Rent., an apartment solutions company, show prices are down from last year, they are still rising month-to-month.

Rent Researcher Jon Leckie says you should expect to pay more rather than less.

Rent.’s latest report shows the median rent price in Birmingham is $1,618 a month which is about 6% less than what renters were paying last year.

“The peak of prices in Birmingham happened in May of 2022 so you’re comparing the highest prices in Birmingham that we’ve seen over the last several years to current prices so that is why you are seeing that drop,” said Leckie.

Leckie says while you’re not paying as much as last year, you are still paying more than a few months ago.

“Prices in Birmingham really bottomed out in September and they are really on the rise since then,” he explained. “Prices are actually up a little over 8.5% since September of 2022 and they’re continuing to trend up.”

Leckie says rent prices are returning to normal, seasonal trends where prices are higher during spring and summer and lower in fall and winter when demand is lower.

Unfortunately, he says gone are the days of finding cheaper apartments in the suburbs. In fact, when looking at yearly changes, Leckie says the suburbs and surrounding areas are rising faster than the core metros. He says it stems from the pandemic. With more people able to work from home, they are getting apartment farther from the downtown metro areas.

Still, if you want to save a buck, he recommends doing your research and simply asking.

“The biggest thing I tell people is don’t be afraid to negotiate,” he said. “Renters have a lot more leverage now than they did back in the last summer of last year.”

On top of rising rent prices, rental insurance is high too. According to Quote Wizard, Alabama renters pay some of the highest rates in the country: an average of $222 a year. That’s 24% more than the national average. They say it’s because of weather extremes and crime rates.

