Expert says inflation is slowly falling but some prices are not

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is continuing to slow down but how the impact on your wallet may not see any relief. Experts say the reason is complicated.

The latest reports show inflation is down to 4%, the lowest it’s been all year. While that is positive news, that doesn’t mean the cost of your bills is about to drop.

Inflation is the rate in which prices are increasing so a lower inflation number means prices are still rising, just not as much.

An associate professor of economics at UAB, Dr. Josh Robinson, says since the fall, we’ve been on this downward trend. He also says there are no numbers that indicate a recession is coming.

Dr. Robinson said that while some costs are coming down, others are actually still going up and you can prepare now for what could be to come.

“I expect vacation-type spending, hospitality, hotels, airfare to drop in the next six months so that might be something that consumers can take advantage of,” he said. “I don’t expect groceries to go down so if people want to find ways to rearrange their budget to accommodate a bigger grocery bill, I think that would be smart.”

Dr. Robinson is encouraging people to normalize their expectations to the prices we have right now. He says more than likely, everyday prices won’t be dropping to what we saw before the pandemic, so you might want to think about adjusting your monthly budget or even start asking for a raise at work.

