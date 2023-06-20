Dale County man charged with murder

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County man faces reckless murder charges, according to jail records.

Officers arrested Corey Collins, 27, on Monday and released him on a $100,000 bond shortly after.

The reckless murder charge is in relation to a January 2023 crash on Alabama 27 that claimed the life of Grace Nicole Rivera, 23, of Daleville.

Collins was driving the motorcycle involved in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

