Cardinals, Giants to play Major League game at Rickwood Field in 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Major League Baseball is coming to America’s oldest professional ballpark and the former home of Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, Rickwood Field.

In a release on MLB.com Tuesday, it was announced that the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants will meet on the historic field on June 20, 2024. Planned around Juneteenth next year, the game will feature activities as a tribute to the Negro Leagues and Birmingham-native Willie Mays.

“I can’t believe it. I never thought I’d see in my lifetime a Major League Baseball game being played on the very field where I played baseball as a teenager,” Mays told MLB.com.

Mays began his career for Birmingham’s Black Barons in 1948 before beginning his MLB career with the New York Giants in 1951.

“It has been 75 years since I played for the Birmingham Black Barons at Rickwood Field, and to learn that my Giants and the Cardinals will play a game there and honor the legacy of the Negro Leagues and all those who came before them is really emotional for me,” he said.

Rickwood Field will undergo renovations as MLB will partner with Friends of Rickwood and City of Birmingham to transform the park in order to host a Major League game.

Rickwood Field was the home of the Birmingham Black Barons from 1924 through 1960. The field hosted the final Negro Leagues World Series game in October 1948 when the Black Barons fell to the Homestead Grays.

The field is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We are proud to bring Major League Baseball to historic Rickwood Field in 2024,” said Commissioner of Baseball Robert D. Manfred, Jr. “This opportunity to pay tribute to the Negro Leagues as the Giants and Cardinals play a regular season game at this iconic location is a great honor. The legacy of the Negro Leagues and its greatest living player, Willie Mays, is one of excellence and perseverance. We look forward to sharing the stories of the Negro Leagues throughout this event next year.”

The game itself will be a home game for the Cardinals. MLB said on-field personnel for both teams will wear period uniforms highlighting the Negro Leagues histories of both St. Louis and San Francisco.

MLBPA Executive Director Tony Clark said that preserving the legacy of the Negro Leagues is vital to growing baseball’s diversity and popularity.

“Willie Mays, like so many other Negro Leaguers, broke down barriers and paved the way for those of us who dreamt of playing baseball at the highest level,” Clark said. “This event helps to link the past, present and future and helps further the cause of attracting a new generation of players to our game.’’

“We can’t forget what got us here and that was the Negro Leagues for so many of us,” said Willie Mays.

The game will take place on Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 6 p.m. exclusively on WBRC FOX6 and FOX Sports.

