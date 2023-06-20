Candlelight vigil to be held for Chick-fil-A employees killed in crash

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A candlelight vigil is being held Tuesday evening for the three victims killed in a car accident Saturday evening.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victims as 22-year-old Josiah Louis Phillips, 22-year-old Anna Catherine Meyers, and 23-year-old Ashley Nicole Michelle Wyatt.

All three victims were Team Members at Chick-fil-A The Grove.

The restaurant is hosting a candlelight vigil in their honor Tuesday, June 20 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. located at 5658 Grove Blvd in Hoover.

The lighting of the candles will begin at 8:30 p.m.

The vigil is open to the public.

Chaplains will be available for prayer and counseling to anyone who needs it.

Attendees are encouraged to bring photos and mementos to lay in memory of the victims.

Please note: Chick-fil-A The Grove will be closing at 7 p.m.

