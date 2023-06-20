Birmingham’s soccer star making city, country proud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - From the Deep South to South London, how did Chris Richards, a kid raised in the football-crazed state of Alabama, end up playing the more internationally popular version of a sport with the same name?

“I know my parents signed me up when I was younger and I think maybe just because it came so naturally to me,” Richards said. “ Everybody’s playing American football, but then it was also like, it was kind of cool to be a little bit unique.”

Richards was born in Birmingham but also grew up in Hoover. He fell in love with the beautiful game at a young age. One person who saw that firsthand is his former coach, and now director of the Hoover Soccer Club, Tomas Fox.

“He was one of those kids who definitely got our attention for just how much fun he was having, how much interest he had in it, how consistent he was,” Fox said. “So the first time we met him was just as one of the many kids trying to play soccer, and he became what we see now.”

Fox takes pride in knowing that Richards came through their program. Though, he says no matter where Chris started, his hard work and talent made him destined to succeed.

“Saying that it was because of any of us that he became that professional player, would be a little unrealistic. I like to think that we just allowed him to continue doing what he liked, and that’s why he got there.”

There would take him on a journey to Texas for heightened levels of competition. Then only a few weeks after graduating high school, he’d take the flight overseas to Europe to play professionally. Forgoing college, for a chance to play soccer in Germany, against some of the best in the world, and the adjustment wasn’t only on the pitch. “I went from Green Acres to bratwurst,” Richards said, referencing the historic restaurant in the Magic City. “It was a like a completely different culture shock, I had to learn a new language.”

After spending several years excelling in the Bundesliga, the top division in Germany, Richards made the move this past season to Crystal Palace. Where he just finished his first year at the historic club in the heart of South London. The 23-year-old Birmingham native is a defender for “The Eagles” in the Premier League. The most competitive and lucrative domestic league in the world.

“From top to bottom here, every team has crazy players, every stadium is sold out, and everybody is giving you their best game. It was a bit of an adjustment for me at first, but I think the games that I have come into I’ve played pretty well.”

Richards played a major role in the US Men’s National Team’s CONCACAF Nations League title, picking up his first international goal in the final against Canada. His position as one of the best American defenders is something he doesn’t take for granted. He wants kids in the Birmingham area to know what his parents told him:

“If someone isn’t laughing at your dream, it isn’t big enough.”

“Teachers would ask me what I wanted to be when I grew up and I would say a professional soccer player and they would be like “ah ok”...if I would’ve said professional football player they would’ve been like ok doable, maybe…but professional soccer player it was like ‘Nah, no chance.’ I’d say don’t let anybody discourage you from what you want to do. Whether it’s to be a soccer player or to be a chef, don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do it.”

