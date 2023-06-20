Art exhibit at AEIVA shows gratitude toward UAB hospital staff who saved artist’s life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The exhibit, Strings of Gratitude is now open to the public in Gallery C at Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEVIA). The exhibit features artwork by Delrico Gibson.

The art is a way for Gibson to say thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff who helped him recover from an explosion that left him with second and third-degree burns.

“I love doing this but at a point in time I didn’t think I would ever be able to do this again,” said Gibson.

In 2020, Gibson was going to light his smoker at his restaurant in Clanton. Out of lighter fluid, he used gasoline to start the fire, but it wasn’t producing smoke like he wanted, so he added a bit more. An explosion from the gasoline knocked Gibson to the ground where he laid on fire.

He was rushed to UAB Hospital where he was in a coma for 37 days. He said the doctors and nurses truly put him back together again.

“I‘m grateful that I’m still here, I’m still in my right mind, and I’m actually able to continue to make my artwork, that is so cool,” said Gibson.

Each piece at the gallery is dedicated to someone who helped Gibson through this journey, from the ambulance driver to his doctor.

“I wanted to express my gratitude and my thanks for each and every physician for each and every doctor, nurse, or therapist who helped me.”

You can see Strings of Gratitude now through August 12.

