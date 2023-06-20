ALEA investigating officer-involved shooting in Opp

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Opp.

The incident began Tuesday at 7:43 a.m. when Opp officers responded to Hardage Circle after a report of an armed man in crisis.

Opp officers along with the Covington County Incident Response Team responded to the scene, police say. During the incident, an Opp officer was injured by the man, identified as Cornelius S. Ball. Other officers attempted to take Ball into custody which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Details on the officer’s and Ball’s injuries have not been publicly released.

The investigation has been turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

