82-year-old woman killed in Shelby Co. crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby woman died June 19 in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County.

The victim has been identified as 82-year-old Jacqueline V. Lowery. Authorities say she was killed when her vehicle collided head-on with an SUV driven by 43-year-old Melissa Grier. Lowery was not wearing her seat belt and died at the scene, according to ALEA.

Grier was taken to UAB treatment. The crash happened on Shelby County 47, approximately four miles south of Columbiana, in Shelby County.


