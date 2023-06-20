LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

4 thoroughbred horses killed in trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Fire Department said four thoroughbred horses were killed in a trailer fire on Bluegrass Parkway Monday afternoon.

First responders from BFD and Nelson County Fire and Rescue were called to respond to a report of a horse trailer on fire around 6:29 a.m. at the 20-mile marker of Bluegrass Parkway.

Crews initially found no incident at the 20 mile-marker and were later advised it was closer to the 29 mile-marker.

BFD said crews arrived and found a horse trailer engulfed in flames.

Bluegrass Parkway was shut down for around an hour while crews battled the fire.

The employees of the hauling company were able to get four out of the eight thoroughbreds out of the trailer prior to the crew’s arrival.

Four thoroughbreds died in the fire.

BFD said the horses had an estimated value of $750,000 and another $250,000 loss for the trailer.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach
Joshua Dewayne Files
Inmate death at Shelby County Jail under investigation
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter
A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
Nolan Keith Flanagan
Swimmer goes missing Saturday in Gulf Shores

Latest News

Alabama’s nationally recognized pre-K program is once again expanding, according to Gov. Kay...
Alabama again expanding access to nation’s best pre-K program
Source: WBRC video
Physician workforce bill signed by Gov. Ivey
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings related to the...
‘Potential inconsistencies’ prompt Alabama to pause medical marijuana licenses
Before you hit the road there’s an extra step added to your pre-driving checklist. Buckle up,...
Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill into law
Former President Donald Trump
Former President Trump to speak at ALGOP event in Montgomery