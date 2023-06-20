2 men killed in Oxford house fire; 3 others rescued

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Oxford firefighters say two men died in a fire Tuesday morning.

The Oxford Fire Department said the fire is on north Main Street and the street is blocked right now.

Oxford’s Fire Chief Gary Sparks said the men are ages 81 and 52.

The call came in around 1:56 a.m. Firefighters were able to rescue an 8-year-old girl. She was taken to Children’s of Alabama.

Three other people were taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston where they were treated and released.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.