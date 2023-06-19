Temporary pods going up at Tuscaloosa County Jail, making way for construction

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took a big step in the process of upgrading the county jail as crews are now building a temporary jail to house some inmates so the oldest part of the jail can be torn down.

Temporary pods are being installed across the street from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Sheriff Ron Abernathy says this will be part of a two-year plan to build a new medical and mental health wing at the jail.

Five temporary pods that resemble trailers are on site and, according to Sheriff Abernathy, they’ll house women and low risk inmates.

Three more pods and storm shelters should be in place by the end of the week.

The Sheriff’s Office needs them while the old metro portion of the jail on the front left of the building is demolished to make way for the new medical and mental health ward.

Abernathy estimates that cost has grown to $20 million because of inflation, $4 to $5 million more than originally planned, he says.

The sheriff believes they’re saving money using temporary jail pods during construction.

“We actually purchases those and, overall, I’m estimating it’s probably going to save us in the neighborhood of $4 to $6 million by us doing it this way while we build the new facility,” said Abernathy.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office could start housing inmates in temporary jail pods by sometime in August.

Demolishing part of the jail and building the new wing will take up to a year and a half to two years to complete.

