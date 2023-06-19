Southwest Tuscaloosa County; surprise storm, damage and clean-up

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - National weather service crews went through the Fosters-Ralph communities of Tuscaloosa County after powerful winds and rains blew through the area Friday.

There have been no reported injuries resulting from the storms.

Tuscaloosa County Road 75 took the brunt of the storm Friday. According to one estimate, the winds knocked over around 100 power poles and hundreds of trees.

One property alone on Tuscaloosa County Road 75 had an estimated 20 fallen trees that needed to be cut up and removed according to Donna Hoggle.

“It’s pretty devastating. We also have trees on houses, lots of damage to take care,” said Hoggle of Triple J Tree Service.

Throughout the morning clean-up crews went through, cutting, removing and also counting their blessings there were no injuries or deaths.

Ashlyn Jacobs, a member of the community, said a huge tree narrowly missed her husband’s grandmother’s home of more than 50 years at the corner of Shadow Wood Road and Shepard Park Road.

“So, when she returned home she able to see the tree landed just inches from her home and it actually shifted her shop and camper in the back yard,” said Jacobs.

Glinda Jacobs woke up Saturday morning with a newfound appreciation of nature’s power.

“Yes, because I had a home left whereas everything else was almost gone,” said Glinda Jacobs.

Tuscaloosa County commissioner Reginald Murry says they are just now starting to gather damage estimates and it’s way too early to determine whether any of this will qualify for federal assistance. Commissioner Murray says this reminds him somewhat of the 2011 tornado.

“We had some damage to some homes and garages. We just had a lot of damage and no injuries. After the tour they will issue a statement on what type of disaster it was,” said commissioner Murray.

No injuries, no deaths, thankful it wasn’t worse.

National Weather Service crews spent Monday surveying the area.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.