New Talladega Co. nonprofit encouraging young men to launch soon

TALLADEGA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A new nonprofit in Talladega County is on a mission to make a change. They hope to encourage the next generation of young men and help give them a bright future.

The organization is called “We Are SEED” and the leaders are passionate about transforming young men into better versions of themselves.

“In the Talladega County area, there has been many of our young men have been killed,” said Pastor James Marbury. “They’ve been murdered. So I believe that what we have to do, what the world has to do, we have to target the mind of young men.”

That’s where the organization steps in to help. Pastor Marbury founded the organization with the vision of inspiring change: “This is what our young men need! They need strong men in their life.”

He also says he, along with the rest of his team, has life experiences that can help them relate to many of the struggling guys out there.

“I was one of those young men that was out there in the streets,” he said. “I’ve been shot, cut, been hit by a car, been in jail over 20 times.”

But he says his life is changed and he wants to help other young men find that same freedom.

“Sometimes we have people who feel like nobody is there so we’re having suicides,” said Jason Twyman, the coordinator. “We having people going -- killing brothers and not even raising they’re own child.”

They say now is the time to change paths and transform minds for men ages 7 to 17.

“We’re going into the rural areas,” said Dexter Green, the president. “We’re going into the communities. Matter of fact, we’re going into the Board of Education and seeking that they put us in a program to send us into a situation that the teachers might not could go in.”

SEED stands for strength, educated, equipped, and disciplined, which are all qualities they hope to instill in the next generation.

“Sometimes I don’t want to discipline myself but when you have strong brothers behind you, they will sit you down,” said Corey Datcher Sr., the assistant to the president. “First they will encourage you and they will love you but most importantly of all, they’ll discipline you.”

“Are we helping our young men?” asked Archie Lee II, the vice president. “Are we telling our men what love is all about? Do we tell our young men - ‘Hey, I love you.’ or do we tell our kids you gotta have compassion?”

Those are all things they want to teach.

Their big launch is on July 9 at 5 p.m. at the Childersburg Recreation Center. They say everyone is invited to come out and show support.

