Local golfer makes history at U.S. Open

Amateur Gordon Sargent of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the second...
Amateur Gordon Sargent of the United States plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 7, 2023.(Thomas Lovelock | Thomas Lovelock/Augusta National)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook native Gordon Sargent is no stranger to making history.

Sargent won the 2019 Alabama State Junior Championship before winning the overall male state championship in 2020 and 2021. During his senior year at Mountain Brook High School, he was named as the ‘Male Golfer of the Year’ by USA Today. Sargent signed to Vanderbilt University and immediately made an impact. He won the NCAA Individual Championship as a freshman and was named the NCAA Freshman of the Year.

This week, Sargent made history again at the 123 U.S. Open.

Sargent played in the United States Open at Los Angeles Country Club carding scores of 69, 71, 75, 69, earning the title of ‘Low Amateur’ for the week and being awarded the Silver Medal.

This was the second major championship that Sargent has played in this year. He was awarded a special invitation to play in the 2023 Masters Tournament, making him the first player to receive a special invitation since 2000.

Sargent recently finished his sophomore season at Vanderbilt and is currently ranked as the #1 amateur golfer in the world.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

