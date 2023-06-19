LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach

Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current(Canva)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WBRC) - A Helena man has died after attempting a water rescue at the Tidewater Condominiums, according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

On Sunday, June 18 at approximately 3:45 p.m., officers arrived on scene while the Panama City Beach Safety was actively engaged in a water rescue operation.

One of the victims, 47-year-old Christopher Pierce of Helena, was attempting to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to police.

Pierce was successful in rescuing his daughter, but police say he was overcome by the strong currents.

Life-saving measures were taken, and Pierce was transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Beach Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased.

PCB Police say the conditions at the time of the incident were severe, with single red flags indicating extreme water hazards.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Tornado watch
First Alert: Tornado Watch for west central Alabama until 2 a.m.
Sheriff's Office: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in NE JeffCo
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Cleanup continues in West Ala. communities after storm damage
Source: WBRC video
Celebrating Juneteenth in Collegeville
Western Hills Mall
One dead in shooting at Western Hills Mall
Jonathan Mason White.
Man arrested following Warrior stabbing death