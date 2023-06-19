Former Huntsville COO sentenced for wire fraud arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Simple Helix, LCC, in Huntsville was sentenced for wire fraud on June 16.

Steve Ray Shickles was arrested and charged in July 2022 after he planned and executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain money from Simple Helix while serving as the company’s COO. Shickles was COO from 2012 to 2019.

Shickles had access to multiple PayPal accounts and made unauthorized charges, withdrawals and transfers to pay for personal expenses. The transfers resulted in the loss of over $2.1 million for Simple Helix.

According to online court documents, Shickles was sentenced to 63 months in prison, fined $100,000 and ordered to pay over. $1.6 million.

