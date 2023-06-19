First Alert Weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms continue this morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tornado Watch has been extended/issued until 8 a.m. for some of our western counties including the following central Alabama counties: Bibb, Tuscaloosa, Greene, Hale, Perry, and Pickens. I anticipate more counties to be excluded from the watch as we progress through the morning.

Tornado Watch (WBRC)

A Flood Watch is in place now through 7 a.m. Monday morning for the following central Alabama counties: Bibb, Chilton, Greene, Hale, Perry, Pickens, Sumter and Tuscaloosa. This is in effect because an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

Flood Watch (WBRC)

Stormy Juneteenth: After the morning round of showers and storms, there is a marginal risk for severe storms across east central Alabama in the afternoon and evening. Severe storms are possible with the risk of damaging winds and large hail. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper 80s. Since this morning is wet and stormy, tune in to Good Day Alabama for updates.

Juneteenth Hourly Forecast (WBRC)

Unsettled Weather Next Week: The stormy pattern will likely continue for most of next week. Rain chances remain elevated at 70% on Tuesday and up to an 80% chance on Wednesday. Rounds of storms will likely remain across the Southeast. High temperatures are forecast to only climb into the low 80s for most of the week. We’ll see highs back near normal in the upper 80s possibly Friday and into the weekend.

