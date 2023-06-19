LawCall
Church-led tours highlight weekend of Juneteenth events in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch kicked off several Juneteenth events for the first time a year go, things have grown substantially with events having been scheduled in Tuscaloosa over the past four days.

Juneteenth programs in Tuscaloosa started on Friday, June 16 with a civil rights tour at several churches.

Kids from the Benjamin Barnes YMCA and Stillman College’s Upward Bound program participated in the free tours. This was a joint effort between the Tuscaloosa Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and the West Alabama Multicultural Alliance.

Speakers talked about how each church shaped Tuscaloosa’s civil rights movement.

“There are three historical churches here in the city, Hunter Chapel where we just left, AME Church, Baily Tabernacle where we are, and First African Baptist Church were we’re going,” said Synthia Jones with Delta Sigma Theta. “All three churches played a role in the civil rights movement in Tuscaloosa. And, it’s been amazing to learn a lot of the culture and history as we come into the Juneteenth weekend.”

There have also been genealogy workshops, a parade, and a picnic over the weekend.

Juneteenth events end Monday, June 19 in Tuscaloosa with the Living Legends Luncheon at Shelton State’s Martin Campus at noon.

