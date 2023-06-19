LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham PD investigates stabbing

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon, June 19, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police say the incident happened in the 2500 block of Avenue E around 1:24 p.m.

Officials say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified by police.

We’ll update this story when we know more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Tornado watch
First Alert: Tornado Watch for west central Alabama until 2 a.m.
Sheriff's Office: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in NE JeffCo
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current
Helena man dies after rescuing daughter from rip current in Panama City Beach
Source: WBRC video
Community mourns teenager killed in Western Hills Mall shooting
Source: WBRC video
Cleanup continues in West Ala. communities after storm damage
Source: WBRC video
Celebrating Juneteenth in Collegeville