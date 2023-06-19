Birmingham PD investigates stabbing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed Monday afternoon, June 19, according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Police say the incident happened in the 2500 block of Avenue E around 1:24 p.m.

Officials say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified by police.

We’ll update this story when we know more.

