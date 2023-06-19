Birmingham nonprofit launches “100 mentors in 100 days” campaign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Having a father figure can make a big impact on a child’s life.

“I was more intimately familiar with some of the experiences that these young guys were going through, but they may not have had the push that I had in my life,” says founder and Executive Director of Growing Kings Marcus Carson.

Carson’s own experiences with Birmingham City Schools inspired him to begin Growing Kings more than ten years ago.

“We have to keep in mind that most of us are here because of different inputs we had in our lives and a lot of it dealt with nothing that we did. We’re born into certain families in certain circumstances,” he says.

Every Father’s Day, Growing Kings launches “100 Mentors in 100 Days”, looking for those who want to help young men succeed.

“Young people, they look up to athletes. Even being able to show them college athletes that are local whether its Miles college or Samford or UAB, they’re really able to envision themselves in these roles,” Carson says. “These guys aren’t much older than them.”

You don’t have to be an athlete to mentor, but Carson says you must be dedicated.

“That program engages boys grades 4-12 every day of the school year. So we ask mentors who go through our training program to commit at least one hour a week to serve as mentors in our school based programming.”

It’s no easy challenge, but in the end it can be a very rewarding experience for everyone involved.

“Life changing. A lot of times we don’t know the needs of these kids,” explains Advocacy and Outreach Manager Quamauri Hardy. “Once you’re put in that position, you’re able to see that you’re big figure in their life.”

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor, you can find out how to apply here.

