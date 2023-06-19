Birmingham community gathers to commemorate Juneteenth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham community came together Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day”.

This national holiday pays tribute to the moment when the last enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas were informed of their freedom. On June 19th, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln, Union soldiers marched onto plantations and made the long-awaited announcement.

An estimated 250,000 Black individuals, who had just learned of their newfound freedom, named the day “Juneteenth.” This significant date serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the African American community.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) hosted a vibrant Juneteenth celebration filled with fellowship, food, and fun for the entire family. The event aimed to create a sacred and celebratory space where members of the community, both in Birmingham and throughout the state, could come together to reflect on this historical milestone.

DeJuana Thompson, CEO of BCRI, emphasized the importance of such a gathering, stating, “It is absolutely imperative that we create a sacred, celebratory space here at the Institute to make sure that every member from our community, for every member around our state has a place to come and reflect on that history, but also continue liberation, and continue equality, continue justice, and we have black communities and marginalized communities as well.”

The recognition of Juneteenth has gained increased prominence and popularity in recent years. In 2021, President Biden officially declared it a federal holiday, marking a significant step in acknowledging and honoring the legacy of Juneteenth across the nation.

As celebrations like the one at BCRI continue to bring communities together, Juneteenth serves as a reminder of the progress made in the journey towards racial equality while acknowledging the ongoing work needed to achieve true liberation and justice for all.

