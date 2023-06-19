LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham community gathers to commemorate Juneteenth

Juneteenth celebrations in Birmingham
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham community came together Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth, also known as “Freedom Day”.

This national holiday pays tribute to the moment when the last enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas were informed of their freedom. On June 19th, 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed by President Abraham Lincoln, Union soldiers marched onto plantations and made the long-awaited announcement.

An estimated 250,000 Black individuals, who had just learned of their newfound freedom, named the day “Juneteenth.” This significant date serves as a reminder of the resilience and strength of the African American community.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) hosted a vibrant Juneteenth celebration filled with fellowship, food, and fun for the entire family. The event aimed to create a sacred and celebratory space where members of the community, both in Birmingham and throughout the state, could come together to reflect on this historical milestone.

DeJuana Thompson, CEO of BCRI, emphasized the importance of such a gathering, stating, “It is absolutely imperative that we create a sacred, celebratory space here at the Institute to make sure that every member from our community, for every member around our state has a place to come and reflect on that history, but also continue liberation, and continue equality, continue justice, and we have black communities and marginalized communities as well.”

The recognition of Juneteenth has gained increased prominence and popularity in recent years. In 2021, President Biden officially declared it a federal holiday, marking a significant step in acknowledging and honoring the legacy of Juneteenth across the nation.

As celebrations like the one at BCRI continue to bring communities together, Juneteenth serves as a reminder of the progress made in the journey towards racial equality while acknowledging the ongoing work needed to achieve true liberation and justice for all.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff's Office: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in NE JeffCo
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect
A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
It is now illegal for you to hold a phone while driving in Alabama, even while you’re on a call...
Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill
4700 Block of Avenue T.
One dead in west Birmingham shooting
Western Hills Mall
One dead in shooting at Western Hills Mall

Latest News

Juneteenth celebrations in Birmingham
Juneteenth celebrations in Birmingham
Sunday's storm outlook
First Alert: Severe storms capable of producing damaging winds and hail this evening around 9 p.m.
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured