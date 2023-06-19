LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

21-year-old shot, killed over the weekend in Bessemer

Homicide Investigation
Homicide Investigation(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Lipscomb Police Department over the weekend after a 21-year-old male was shot and killed while driving his car.

Rishard Jarnell Densmore was exiting Woodward Estates on Harmony Drive in Bessemer when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and began shooting at him. Densmore was able to flee the scene despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He later crashed his vehicle in the 900 block of 24th Street North in Bessemer.

Densmore was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450, option 2, or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
Tornado watch
First Alert: Tornado Watch for west central Alabama until 2 a.m.
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Sheriff's Office: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in NE JeffCo
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Historical churches in Tuscaloosa led Civil Rights tours over the weekend to celebrate...
Church-led tours highlight weekend of Juneteenth events in Tuscaloosa
Temporary jail pods are being installed adjacent to the Tuscaloosa County Jail to make way for...
Temporary pods going up at Tuscaloosa County Jail, making way for construction
County Jail utilizing temporary jail pods during construction
Juneteenth Civil Rights church tours