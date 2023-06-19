21-year-old shot, killed over the weekend in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Lipscomb Police Department over the weekend after a 21-year-old male was shot and killed while driving his car.

Rishard Jarnell Densmore was exiting Woodward Estates on Harmony Drive in Bessemer when another vehicle pulled up alongside him and began shooting at him. Densmore was able to flee the scene despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He later crashed his vehicle in the 900 block of 24th Street North in Bessemer.

Densmore was transported to UAB Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 325-1450, option 2, or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.