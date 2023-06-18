LawCall
Swimmer goes missing Saturday in Gulf Shores

Nolan Keith Flanagan
Nolan Keith Flanagan(Gulf Shores Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 21 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Shores Police Department over the weekend put out a notice about a swimmer who went missing after last being seen entering the water on Saturday.

It was about 11:30 a.m. Saturday when Nolan Keith Flanagan was last seen by family members in the 400 block of East Beach Blvd. as he entered the Gulf of Mexico to go swimming, according to the GSPD.

Flanagan is a 54-year-old white male, 5-foot-10, 189 pounds, with blue eyes and short brown/gray hair and a beard. There is a small cross tattoo on the left side of his chest. He was last seen wearing blue swim trunks, black swimming shoes and a blue T-shirt. He takes medication for seizures and can become disoriented.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Gulf Shores Fire Rescue, Gulf State Park Rangers, Orange Beach Police Department, Daphne Search and Rescue and Southern Star Search and Recovery are assisting with the search.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2431.

