Storm Cleanup continues in Ralph, Fosters communities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many in Ralph, Alabama are still cleaning up debris and waiting for power to be restored to their homes and businesses, like Renee Robertson, who owns and operates Robertson’s BBQ.

“Today we have been doing hamburgers, cheeseburgers, BBQ,” Robertson describes the food she’s been serving to those stopping by for a meal.

“We were able to get our generator going to run the barbeque business,” she says.

Even though the generator falters at times, Robertson is still trying to help her community, working without rest since the storms blew through Friday evening.

“We don’t want anybody to go hungry because if you go hungry, you’re not going to be able to get out and work and clean all this debris up and trees and we have a lot of that around here,” Robertson says.

The last 48 hours have been a challenge for everyone, with many unable to get to their homes due to roads blocked with debris.

“Neighbors gave us partial rides, and we walked and climbed over some trees and walked the rest of the way and it was dark when we got here,” says Kayce Walker Rowle, who lives just minutes from Robertson’s restaurant.

The Ralph community knows patience is key.

“There’s just a lot of power poles down, and a lot of power lines in the woods that they cannot get to. We do have another crew coming in from out of state, and they will get here tonight and start helping us tomorrow,” Robertson explains.

Robertson tells me she’s going to continue feeding both linemen and the people of Ralph while cleanup efforts continue.

