Special election dates for House District 55

MONTGOMMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey signed an order to set special election dates for Alabama House District 55, which represents part of Jefferson Co.

The special primary election is set for Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023, and the runoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. The special general election is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Gov. Ivey’s proclamation comes after Fred Plump, who previously held the seat, resigned in May. Plump resigned after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

“Those in public office must be held to the highest standard, and it is unfortunate that the good folks in House District 55 have been left without representation due to poor decisions made by the individual who formerly held this seat,” said Gov. Ivey.

