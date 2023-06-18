Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle car accident Saturday night.

Officers arrived at the scene of the accident, and they found a car had lost control. The car, a black Honda Civic, crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western Jefferson Co.

The driver, along with two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger was taken to UAB Hospital for his injuries.

Investigations are ongoing to find the circumstances surrounding the accident.

