Fairfield residents concerned about violence at Western Hills Mall

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A 16-year-old was shot and killed outside Western Hills Mall in Fairfield Friday.

Residents of the area say they just want the violence to end, adding it calmed down for a bit before the most recent shooting.

“I usually go up there and walk, get up early like 5 or 6 o’clock in the morning to go walk,” said Cynthia McClendon. “But since everything has started happening up there I don’t walk anymore. I’m afraid to go up there in the dark.”

She lives in Fairfield and even grew up in the area, going to Western Hills Mall. She says a lot has changed since then though.

“It’s been here for years for us and for the neighborhood,” she said. “I grew up in this area. That’s where we love to shop instead of going to the Galleria.”

McClendon says the violence is pushing people away though. She says she stopped going when people started shooting inside the building.

She has one hope now: “For the violence to stop because I have small kids. I have a house full of grandkids... It’s always been a good place to live and we have so much going on for Fairfield -- as far as the colleges and the schools and stuff.”

McClendon hopes more people invest in the area and keep it safe for all the children growing up there.

