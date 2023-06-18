LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

3 die in Baldwin Beach Express wreck; Elberta man charged with manslaughter

Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
Beach Express wreck claims multiple lives
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A wreck on the Baldwin Beach Express near County Road 48 Sunday afternoon claimed three lives and has landed an Elberta man in jail.

David Arthur Colburn, 60, was arrested and charged with three counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence, according to jail records.

Officials with the Robertsdale Police Department said officers responded to the wreck at 2:38 p.m. and found two people deceased in a vehicle with multiple others transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with critical injuries. Police said another victim died at Sacred Heart as a result of the incident.

Authorities have identified the deceased victims as Christie Lowe, 47, and her daughter, Margaret Lowe, 19, both of Pelham, and Daryl Speegle, 64, of Trussville.

At a hearing this morning, a judge in Baldwin County set a total bond amount of $160,000 for Colburn -- $50,000 for each of the manslaughter counts and $10,000 for the DUI charge.

Prosecutors said Colburn rear-ended a vehicle going southbound and that vehicle crossed the median and hit a car in the northbound lanes.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A black Honda Civic crashed into a ravine at the 7800 block of Blackie Curren Road in Western...
Overnight crash in Jefferson Co. leaves 3 dead, 1 injured
five-year-old drowns at Smith Lake.
Five-year-old dead after drowning at Smith Lake Saturday
Tornado watch
First Alert: Tornado Watch for west central Alabama until 2 a.m.
Sheriff's Office: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in NE JeffCo
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

Jonathan Mason White.
Man arrested following Warrior stabbing death
Atlanta News First Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe examines how domestic violence cases...
‘He’s going to kill you’ | Victim counseled by cop who later killed his wife
Joshua Dewayne Files
Inmate death at Shelby County Jail under investigation
Source: WBRC video
Made Market craft show on June 24
Source: WBRC video
Juneteenth celebrations across Birmingham