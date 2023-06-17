Rail crossings in Alabaster reopen after CSX completes repairs, maintenance

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Two railroad crossings in Alabaster received some much-needed repairs.

The repairs happened on Highway 119 at 14th Avenue Southwest as well as Highway 119 and Highway 31. Both locations have since reopened to traffic.

Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner says Alabaster isn’t the only city where CSX has closed their railroad crossings for repairs.

They started in Birmingham a few months ago and are making their way south.

“Last week and the week before that, Pelham had some of the same work going on at their crossings,” Wagner said. “So, I believe that will probably go south to Calera after this.”

CSX is working down the line redoing all the major crossings.

“We definitely appreciate them doing that because some of the crossings, especially the one they fixed yesterday on 119, was in definite need of some TLC for our drivers here,” Wagner said.

City leaders said they are excited to see CSX make these improvements and they are anticipating more closings in the coming weeks.

“We are doing the best we can to communicate,” Wagner said. “Again, it’s CSX doing this work, so we are trying to work with them as much as possible to get the word out ahead of time so people can kind of plan their routes.”

City leaders want to remind folks to be aware of the traffic delays, know the alternate routes, and be patient as they get this work complete.

