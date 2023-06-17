LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Physician workforce bill signed by Gov. Ivey

Bill intended to help with doctor shortage in Alabama
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A physician workforce bill was signed by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Friday.

The bill is supposed to help with the doctor shortage in Alabama by helping recruit new doctors and retain the ones already working here.

Senator April Weaver said the bill will make it much easier for well-prepared physicians to practice in Alabama.

The bill was a product of discussions with members of the Medical Association of Alabama, who are working to make sure we have a well-prepared and accessible workforce.

It will help recruit out-of-state physicians to practice in Alabama, accelerate international medical graduates who can staff overcrowded hospitals and create an internship program for medical school graduates who are waiting to get placed into residency programs.

Weaver says the programs will mean more of us will have access to doctors, especially in areas with healthcare shortages.

“Hopefully, you will see this take effect in our ERs and our rural health clinics,” Weaver said. “In places where we have formerly seen a shortage of physicians and with this bill and the work that the medical association is doing, we are really going to do some great things in the future for Alabamians.”

Senator Weaver said she supported this bill because of her passion for healthcare. Her goal is to make sure all Alabamians have the healthcare they deserve.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Vehicles being transported by a tractor trailer caught fire Friday morning, shutting down all...
Vehicle fire shuts down I-459 near Hoover
It is now illegal for you to hold a phone while driving in Alabama, even while you’re on a call...
Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition

Latest News

Dustin Jermaine Lavender
Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Tuscaloosa
Repairs to railroad crossings in Alabaster
Rail crossings in Alabaster reopen after CSX completes repairs, maintenance
Repairs to railroad crossings in Alabaster
Repairs to railroad crossings in Alabaster
DCH renovating ER waiting room, other areas of hospital
DCH Medical Center renovates emergency room waiting room