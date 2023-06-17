One dead in west Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Birmingham are investigating a homicide that happened in west Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4700 block of Avenue T. just after 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found an unresponsive male lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported to the location and pronounced the male dead on scene.

BPD believes this to be a domestic incident.

The suspect was not on scene when officials arrived, but BPD believes that the suspect lives in the surrounding areas of the neighborhood. There is no one in custody at this time. An investigation is underway.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

