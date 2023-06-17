LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

One dead in west Birmingham shooting

4700 Block of Avenue T.
4700 Block of Avenue T.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Birmingham are investigating a homicide that happened in west Birmingham Saturday afternoon.

Birmingham Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4700 block of Avenue T. just after 1:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officials found an unresponsive male lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue reported to the location and pronounced the male dead on scene.

BPD believes this to be a domestic incident.

The suspect was not on scene when officials arrived, but BPD believes that the suspect lives in the surrounding areas of the neighborhood. There is no one in custody at this time. An investigation is underway.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Western Hills Mall
One dead in shooting at Western Hills Mall
Sheriff's Office: Homeowner shoots burglary suspect in NE JeffCo
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
Tugboat sinks in Alabama River
It is now illegal for you to hold a phone while driving in Alabama, even while you’re on a call...
Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill
Vehicles being transported by a tractor trailer caught fire Friday morning, shutting down all...
Vehicle fire shuts down I-459 near Hoover

Latest News

7 day forecast
First Alert Weather: Possibility of severe storms, unsettled weather patterns
Chief Prater
Hoover Fire Department congratulates fire chief on his retirement
First Alert Weather 9p 6-16-23
First Alert Weather: Off-and-on rounds of storms possible this weekend
Birmingham Southern College
Gov. Ivey signs bill approving funding for Birmingham-Southern College