LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Tuscaloosa

Dustin Jermaine Lavender
Dustin Jermaine Lavender(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man for attempted murder after police say he shot at a coworker Friday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police responded to investigate reports of shots fired in the 3200 block of Stillman Blvd. Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they say witnesses told them a man was being chased down the side of the road as another man fired shots at him.

After arriving to the scene, Tuscaloosa Police took the Dustin Jermaine Lavender into custody.

Their preliminary investigation shows Lavender and the other man were employees at a nearby business. Police say a disagreement turned into an altercation before gunshots were fired.

After the minor altercation, police say the victim left the scene and began to walk away. That’s when they say Lavender went to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and then began shooting at the victim.

Officials obtained a firearm at the scene. They later say it was determined the gun was stolen.

Lavender was charged with attempted murder, receiving stolen property, and felon in possession of a pistol. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $90,000 bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Vehicles being transported by a tractor trailer caught fire Friday morning, shutting down all...
Vehicle fire shuts down I-459 near Hoover
It is now illegal for you to hold a phone while driving in Alabama, even while you’re on a call...
Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Physician workforce bill signed by Gov. Ivey
Repairs to railroad crossings in Alabaster
Rail crossings in Alabaster reopen after CSX completes repairs, maintenance
Repairs to railroad crossings in Alabaster
Repairs to railroad crossings in Alabaster
DCH renovating ER waiting room, other areas of hospital
DCH Medical Center renovates emergency room waiting room