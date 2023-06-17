Man arrested for attempted murder after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa have arrested a man for attempted murder after police say he shot at a coworker Friday afternoon.

Tuscaloosa Police responded to investigate reports of shots fired in the 3200 block of Stillman Blvd. Friday afternoon around 3 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they say witnesses told them a man was being chased down the side of the road as another man fired shots at him.

After arriving to the scene, Tuscaloosa Police took the Dustin Jermaine Lavender into custody.

Their preliminary investigation shows Lavender and the other man were employees at a nearby business. Police say a disagreement turned into an altercation before gunshots were fired.

After the minor altercation, police say the victim left the scene and began to walk away. That’s when they say Lavender went to his vehicle to retrieve a gun and then began shooting at the victim.

Officials obtained a firearm at the scene. They later say it was determined the gun was stolen.

Lavender was charged with attempted murder, receiving stolen property, and felon in possession of a pistol. He was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a $90,000 bond.

