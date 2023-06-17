LawCall
Hoover Fire Department congratulates fire chief on his retirement

Chief Prater
Chief Prater(Hoover Fire Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Fire Department announced the retirement of their fire chief.

Chief Duane Prater started working for the Hoover Fire Department 22 years ago, though he has worked in the fire service for 27 years.

He began his career with HFD in a part-time position and worked his way up to the position of Division Chief of Administration. Throughout his time with HFD, Chief Prater has earned his Associates, Bachelor’s, and Master’s degrees.

In addition to his work with HFD, Chief Prater also helped the city of Hoover with Emergency Operation Planning.

