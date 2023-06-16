On Your Side: WBRC turns the tables on “investment” scammer, has tips to avoid being victim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -They promise big payouts for a small investment on social media. You’ve probably seen or received the messages. The Better Business Bureau is warning you about these schemes. WBRC’s Josh Gauntt turned the tables on scammers after receiving one of these “investment” messages.

It all started with a ‘”What’s up! How are you doing today?” message on Instagram. Then the person, who I don’t know says he’s going put me through how to earn some extra cash using Cash App.

“I’m talking about $10,500 or more than that”, the man wrote.

I then ask him how it works? He sends me screenshots of people claiming to receive thousands of dollars. Some are over $50,000. All I have to do is “follow the instructions and trust the process”. He then sends me a list of investments and payouts, but he never explains the process then I ask if he’d be willing to do an interview. He says yes, after I make the investment on Cash App.

We continue to go back and forth, and he told me he’s “too busy attending to a lot of people who are getting paid” and can’t do an interview. He again sends me the list of investments. I then say..”C’mon man, if its legit and easy, you would want more people to invest, right?” You there? I then sent him the crickets emoji..and never heard from him again.

“A lot of the time if you start asking basic questions, they’ll scurry off. They are looking for a quick hit, give somebody on the hook, reel them in and take the money and dip,” Garet Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama said.

The Better Business Bureau says don’t fall for these cash flipping schemes where someone promises you a big payout for a small investment.

“If someone if offering you an investment opportunity, you should absolutely be asking questions. They should be providing you paperwork of who they are, what the specific product is,” Smitherman said.

The BBB says you need to educate yourself on these type schemes so you don’t fall victim.

“You need to be informed because you could just find yourself handing over a bunch of money expecting returns and nothing ever shows up,” Smitherman said.

There are no legitimate businesses that are “flipping cash.” They are all likely scams according to Cash App. You can learn more about the scams here:

The BBB has received reports of large losses through these type schemes including ones involving Crypto. BBB has a digital library that talks about scams here: https://www.bbb.org/all/scamtips

You can report scams to the BBB at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

