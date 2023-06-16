Vehicle fire shuts down I-459 near Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A vehicle fire shut down all lanes of Interstate 459 Friday morning as fire crews worked to get the situation under control.

A WBRC video journalist on the scene captured images of vehicles being transported by a tractor trailer had caught fire. The truck itself had moved away from the burning vehicles and multiple departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

There is currently no word on the cause of the fire. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

