LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Vehicle fire shuts down I-459 near Hoover

First Alert Traffic
First Alert Traffic: Vehicle fire on I459 causing delays
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A vehicle fire shut down all lanes of Interstate 459 Friday morning as fire crews worked to get the situation under control.

A WBRC video journalist on the scene captured images of vehicles being transported by a tractor trailer had caught fire. The truck itself had moved away from the burning vehicles and multiple departments worked to extinguish the blaze.

There is currently no word on the cause of the fire. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition
6 day rain panels
First Alert Weather: Few thunderstorms possible overnight

Latest News

First Alert Traffic: Vehicle fire on I459 causing delays
They promise big payouts for a small investment on social media…you've probably seen the...
On Your Side: WBRC turns the tables on “investment” scammer, has tips to avoid being victim
Pelham-based study seeks to help unlock Alzheimer's mysteries
Pelham clinic participating in nationwide Alzheimer’s research
It is now illegal for you to hold a phone while driving in Alabama, even while you’re on a call...
Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill