Tuscaloosa set for weekend of Juneteenth events

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa branch of the NAACP will be hosting Juneteenth events over the next four days.

Some of them start Friday, June 16 with civil rights trail tours happening at three Tuscaloosa-area churches.

Church Address Time Hunter Chapel AME Zion Church 1105 22nd Ave.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 10 - 10:30 a.m. Bailey Tabernacle CME Church 1117 23rd Ave.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 10:45 - 11:15 a.m. First African Baptist Church 2621 Stillman Blvd.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 11:30 a.m. - Noon

Saturday kicks off with Juneteenth parade. Lineup is at 9 a.m. at Westlawn Middle School, starts at 10 a.m. and ends at the McDonald Hughes Center.

WBRC spoke with Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa branch of the NAACP, and Sonya McKinstry, branch member and Juneteenth Event Planner.

“The parade numbers have grown. The vendor participation has grown for the park. We have more bands that are participating, live music,” McKinstry.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, there will be a Juneteenth celebration at Palmore Park lasting until 6 p.m.

“I would love to see Juneteenth out here with multiple stages out here, multiple acts, all day for people to be able to come and celebrate the emancipation of African Americans in this country,” explained Young.

A living legends luncheon for Juneteenth is set for Monday, June 19 at the Shelton State Community College Martin Campus at noon. That event requires buying a ticket to attend.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.