Tuscaloosa set for weekend of Juneteenth events

Palmore Park
Palmore Park
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa branch of the NAACP will be hosting Juneteenth events over the next four days.

Some of them start Friday, June 16 with civil rights trail tours happening at three Tuscaloosa-area churches.

ChurchAddressTime
Hunter Chapel AME Zion Church1105 22nd Ave.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401		10 - 10:30 a.m.
Bailey Tabernacle CME Church1117 23rd Ave.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401		10:45 - 11:15 a.m.
First African Baptist Church2621 Stillman Blvd.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401		11:30 a.m. - Noon

Saturday kicks off with Juneteenth parade. Lineup is at 9 a.m. at Westlawn Middle School, starts at 10 a.m. and ends at the McDonald Hughes Center.

WBRC spoke with Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa branch of the NAACP, and Sonya McKinstry, branch member and Juneteenth Event Planner.

“The parade numbers have grown. The vendor participation has grown for the park. We have more bands that are participating, live music,” McKinstry.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, there will be a Juneteenth celebration at Palmore Park lasting until 6 p.m.

“I would love to see Juneteenth out here with multiple stages out here, multiple acts, all day for people to be able to come and celebrate the emancipation of African Americans in this country,” explained Young.

A living legends luncheon for Juneteenth is set for Monday, June 19 at the Shelton State Community College Martin Campus at noon. That event requires buying a ticket to attend.



