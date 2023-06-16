Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after they say a homeowner shot a burglary suspect Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Dean Road off Highway 79 in northeast Jefferson County.

Deputies responded to the scene. They say a burglary was reported at the location. We’re told the homeowner shot the suspected burglar.

Officials say the suspect suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.