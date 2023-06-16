LawCall
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating after homeowner shoots burglary suspect

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating after they say a homeowner shot a burglary suspect Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened on Dean Road off Highway 79 in northeast Jefferson County.

Deputies responded to the scene. They say a burglary was reported at the location. We’re told the homeowner shot the suspected burglar.

Officials say the suspect suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

