Shelby Co. man indicted for capital murder of Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Shelby County man accused in the death of Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson was indicted on capital murder charges Friday, according to the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Austin Patrick Hall is accused of shooting two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies in June 2022. Deputy Brad Johnson died from his injuries. Johnson’s partner, Deputy Chris Poole, was also shot and injured.

Marshall’s office says Hall was indicted on three counts of capital murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied automobile.

The indictment was served at the Shelby County Jail on Friday, June 16. This was after evidence was presented to a Bibb County grand jury.

The Attorney General’s office says if convicted of capital murder, Hall would face the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.

Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Brad Johnson from 2016 (WBRC)

Bibb County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Poole (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

