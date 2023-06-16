Second arrest made in 2022 shooting death of 17-year-old Carver HS senior

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department have made a second arrest in connection to the murder of 17-year-old Dwaine Thomas.

BPD have identified the second suspect as 21-year-old Derrick Michael Stone Jr.

Stone Jr. is charged with Capital Murder. He is in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Thomas, a student at Carver High School, was shot and killed May 16, 2022 in the 1200 Block of Tuscaloosa Avenue.

In May 2022, the Birmingham Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jemarien Goree in connection to the murder of Thomas.

