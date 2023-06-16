LawCall
Public meeting held for two new road projects in McCalla

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Roads and Transportation leaders held a meeting Thursday evening to get your thoughts on how to make roads in McCalla easier to travel.

The county plans to widen the Old Tuscaloosa Highway and replace the Charles Hamilton Road bridge.

The Old Tuscaloosa Highway widening project will go from two lanes to four lanes.

From the Tuscaloosa County line to McAshan Drive.

Big growth in that area has caused some big traffic backups.

During the public meeting, Jefferson County Engineer Chris Nicholson said representatives from the roads and transportation division will be on-site to provide details and address any questions or concerns that citizens may have about the projects.

“We are still in the design phase,” Nicholson said. “After the public involvement meeting, we will take those comments back, sit back down at the table and make sure what we are doing is bettering our community and our taxpayers.”

This project is estimated to cost about $14 million. The goal is to start construction sometime next year and have the projects complete in the following two years.

