LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police looking for suspect who smeared feces on homes, cars in possible hate crime

Police said a person smeared feces on cars and homes throughout a neighborhood.
By Bryant Reed, Marcy Jones, Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A series of potential hate crimes have police on alert in Middletown, Connecticut.

Middletown police said a person smeared feces on cars and homes throughout a neighborhood.

The incidents took place at five homes, all within about a 3-minute drive of each other.

As the crimes piled up, police believe there may be a pattern to the homes targeted.

“As we started putting it together, we started looking to see if there were any similarities, and a few people who posted on Facebook, the anonymous ones, posted they thought it was related to their pride flag and material that was displayed on their property,” said Capt. Brian Hubbs with Middletown police.

No pride flags were vandalized, but police said they were investigating whether or not the vandalism had any connection to the pride flags on the properties.

The suspect smeared feces on doors and windows of the houses and cars they targeted.

Michelle Clay said they weren’t only acts against the LGBTQ+ community but Black people, too.

“Somebody had thrown feces on my neighbor’s front window. [They] threw something on the side, then put the N-word on the back window,” Clay explained.

She saw the vandalism before her neighbor did and quickly relayed the information.

“Imagine you’re coming out of your apartment, you’re walking to your car, and that’s the first thing you see on your way to work. That’s traumatizing,” Clay said.

Clay said her neighbor cleaned up the mess, but didn’t leave the situation unaffected.

She said she was hopeful the criminal will be caught with help from their apartment complex’s cameras.

“I don’t think he knew he was on ‘Candid Camera,’ but they got pictures, they got video. So yeah, I hope they catch him,” Clay said. “It’s sickening. It’s very sickening. I don’t understand how somebody is driving around with feces just to smear it on. That’s a different level of crazy.”

Middletown police said they’re still trying to pinpoint a motive and the investigation was ongoing.

Other victims said the actions didn’t have any effect on their support of the LGBTQ+ community and other minority communities.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition
6 day rain panels
First Alert Weather: Few thunderstorms possible overnight

Latest News

A German shepherd is lucky to be back home after an unusual rescue on the Oregon coast.
VIDEO: German Shepherd rescued after 300 foot fall from cliff
Source: WBRC video
Device makes identifying deadly narcotics quicker in Walker County
Source: WBRC video
Tracking down deadly drugs
FILE - Damarra Atkins pays respect to George Floyd at a mural at George Floyd Square in...
Justice Department expected to announce findings of investigation prompted by George Floyd’s death
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Marion County deputies and officers with the...
6 found dead at scene of house fire, shooting in Tennessee, officials say