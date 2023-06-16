Police investigating deadly stabbing at Warrior apartment

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Warrior police are searching for a suspect they believe stabbed another man to death in an apartment on Friday.

According to Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor, the stabbing took place just after 8 a.m. on the corner of Mimosa and Helen.

The victim is an adult Black male.

Police said there was an altercation that led to the victim being stabbed inside the apartment.

Praytor said the suspect and the victim know each other and are oftentimes seen together in the neighborhood. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Authorities are searching for a white male with black hair, about 6′10″ and 300 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Warrior Police Department or to call 911.

