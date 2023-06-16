Pelham clinic participating in nationwide Alzheimer’s research

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alzheimer’s is one of the top ten leading causes of death in the state of Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Those who study the disease say early detection can be key.

The Community of Hope Health Clinic in Pelham is just one of five across the nation who are testing out a new toolkit that they hope will help medical providers recognize early signs of Alzheimer’s.

Dr. James Kilgore has worked with Alzheimer’s studies for years, and he also knows firsthand how devastating it can be to patients and their families.

“I’ve had a number of people in my family who have had Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Kilgore says. “It’s expensive, the time the families have to put in to take care of them, and the limited resources that you have available.”

He’s optimistic about a study his clinic is participating in that is providing a simplified way for medical providers to screen patients for the disease.

“About 50% of medical providers say they don’t feel comfortable in identifying these patients and diagnosing it,” he explains. “They’ve come out with some new screening tools that are easier to use. For the primary care providers in particular, they can do this at an office visit, identify patients, and score them. "

The clinic is also creating a database in the process, and are already noticing patterns.

“Some of the patients that have scored low on the screening test, we’ve further evaluated them, and a lot of times we’ve discovered the younger patients may have depression or some other medical problem related to medication and we can intervene early,” Kilgore says.

Kilgore says its clinics like this one that need to help with this study.

“In the rural and underserved areas where you don’t have specialists, the primary care providers really need these tools so they can identify these patients who are high risk,” he says.

The study lasts for three months, wrapping up in August. Kilgore says after an evaluation of what was learned, this new toolkit for screening will roll out nationwide sometime in autumn.

