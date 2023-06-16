LawCall
One dead in shooting at Western Hills Mall

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield Friday.

One dead in shooting at Western Hills Mall(WBRC FOX6 News)
One dead in shooting at Western Hills Mall(WBRC FOX6 News)

Upon arrival, officials observed an individual who had been shot. That person has died from their wounds, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

