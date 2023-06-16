BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at Western Hills Mall in Fairfield Friday.

One dead in shooting at Western Hills Mall (WBRC FOX6 News)

Upon arrival, officials observed an individual who had been shot. That person has died from their wounds, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

