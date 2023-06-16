One dead after early morning shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person dead near Stillman College in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say that an adult male was shot at 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Creekwood Village Apartments.

Someone then drove the victim to the West Tuscaloosa Police Department precinct where the victim was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim as not yet been released and police say that no one is currently in custody.

