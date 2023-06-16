LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car

A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car. (Source: WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds, WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A dog in Georgia that was thrown out of a stolen car’s window is now back home recovering.

Sarah Kate says her dog named Louie has been found after a weeklong search.

Kate said her little guy was thrown out of a friend’s car when burglars stole it and drove off.

The car was later found after it crashed into a tree on a dirt road, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

After a week of searching, a couple reported finding Louie in some bushes near Interstate 75.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, made the announcement in an online group called Looking for Louie. The page was dedicated to helping find Kate’s dog.

Kate said Louie has been checked by a veterinarian. He has a little limp but is safe and alive.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Addyson Rudd, 8, died less than a week after having her tonsils removed.
8-year-old dies after simple hospital procedure; family donates organs
Kameron is Mr. Charles' second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school...
‘You my little buddy’: Bus driver and kindergartner form endearing friendship
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
B’ham PD: 2 people shot while driving on Parkway East, in critical condition
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
Vehicles being transported by a tractor trailer caught fire Friday morning, shutting down all...
Vehicle fire shuts down I-459 near Hoover

Latest News

Northport Sonic fire
Fire destroys Sonic Drive-In in Northport
Canadian police say a bus carrying seniors to a casino collided with a semi-trailer truck at a...
Canadian police say bus carrying seniors did not have right of way in accident that killed 15
FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on in the first half of the team's spring...
College football coach, ex-NFL star Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated
Steven Chehotsky, the owner of Little Rendezvous, was overwhelmed with business.
‘It’s been a day’: Pizza shop runs out of ingredients after glowing review from Barstool Sports
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visit a memorial at Robb Elementary School...
Biden urges tougher gun restrictions, one year after Uvalde, Texas, school massacre